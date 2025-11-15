Megapolis Chennai: Ravi Murrugaiah’s Thai Manne 2.0 is an ode to motherland

CHENNAI: For Trichy-based entrepreneur Ravi Murrugaiah, patriotism is not just an emotion it is a lifelong rhythm. His song Thaai Manne 2.0 (Oh Motherland) has become an anthem of unity and pride, celebrating the nation's soul through music and poetry.

The idea for the song was born in 1999, during the Kargil War. When news spread that Trichy's own Major Saravanan had fallen in battle, a young Ravi was deeply moved. His grief turned into words, and those words became Thaai Manne 2.0-a poetic tribute to the soldiers who fought for India's freedom.

Years later, in 2019, Ravi travelled to Kashmir to perform the song near the border, where soldiers still stand guard. The track was later re-created as a multilingual version in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, composed by Go-pal Rao and directed by Vijay Anand, with contributions from renowned musicians like Shankar Mahadevan and Kaala Bhairava.

The visuals of the song, filmed close to the Pakistan border in Kashmir and Ladakh, feature Ravi portraying leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji and Subhas Chandra Bose. The video was released in New Delhi in July 2023 by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan. Since then, the song has reached over five million viewers online.

For Ravi, Thaai Manne 2.0 is more than a creative effort; it is a spiritual calling. His lyrics draw from the sacrifices of countless soldiers and from his own life. He writes not for applause but to give voice to the emotions of those who protect the land.

In one verse, he writes: "Thaai manne... thaai manne... manam thalaraadhe; vaanodu imai pondra imayum namadhe," a cry of resilience and belonging.

Ravi's connection to the motherland is deeply personal. He lost his mother when he was just 30 days old and grew up near a military training camp in Ooty, where he often watched soldiers in action. He remembers the home of General Sam Manekshaw being nearby, an influence that stayed with him. "My father was a patriot, and my mother, even during pregnancy, read about leaders like Netaji, Patel, and Gandhi," he says. "Maybe that's how love for the nation became an integral part of me."

Though he is at the helm of Vasan Real Estate in Trichy, Ravi finds his identity in art and music. Through songs like Bhoomiyin Puthiran and other patriotic compositions, he continues to thank the land that gave him purpose. "There are three mothers in life the mother who gives birth, the motherland and the mother tongue," he says. "I lost one, but Bharat Mata raised me. As long as I breathe, my love for this land will not fade."

Wishes from the Mastro

Legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja, who was in Coimbatore recently to take part in a musical concert was warmly welcomed by Thai Manne Ravi Murrugaiah, who welcomed him with a bouquet of flowers and received his blessings for his musical sojourn.

Ravi Murrugaiah seeks Actor Sivaji Ganesan's blessing for 'Thaai Manne'

For patriotic songwriter and singer Ravi Murrugaiah, one of the most treasured moments of his career came when he sought the blessings of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan after the release of Thaai Manne 2.0. Ravi visited Sivaji Ganesan's residence and placed the CD before the actor's portrait, seeking his blessings. it was the iconic actor's performances that inspired his sense of national pride. Later, actor Prabhu Ganesan watched the song and praised both its lyrics and Ravi's moving portrayal.Recalling the moment, Ravi said, "His roles in many films instilled in me a sense of patriotism and courage." For Ravi, it was not just a tribute - it was a symbolic blessing from the very artist who taught him what love for the nation truly means.

Rajinikanth lauds Ravi Murrugaiah

Ravi Murrugaiah was excited when he was asked about the feedback on Thai Manne song from prominent names in Tamil Nadu. He says, "We have been playing Thai Manne through different mediums and events. When Sivaji Ganesan sir's family attended an event, they praised me for the song after watching it. Popular names like SP Muthuraman and Y Gee Mahendran too attended that event and were in appreciation. I was introduced to Rajinikanth as Thai Manne Ravi and he was told how I produce my own music. He acknowledged it and presented a memento to me.