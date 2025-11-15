Megapolis Chennai: Breaking language barriers

CHENNAI: Once confined to the south silver screen, Tamil cinema is now speaking to the world — not through dubbing, but through the quiet yet essential magic of subtitles. Every meticulously chosen line is becoming a bridge, carrying the rhythm, slang, and soul of Tamil storytelling across continents.

From Cannes premieres to OTT screens, global audiences are discovering the raw power and poetry of Tamil cinema’s narratives. As translation evolves into an art form, Tamil cinema’s voice is no longer regional. In a world hungry for authenticity, subtitles are the new passports, taking Tamil stories where they’ve never gone before — straight into global hearts.

Veteran subtitlist Rekhs says, “Our Tamil cinema is going on a world shift. Thanks to directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has created his own universe with Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). A lot of our technicians are also most sought after in the north. Yes, subtitles too have played a role. Especially with OTT, when Tamil cinema will go global is when we have a common template.

For instance, when two people are conversing in a scene, there needs to be two hyphens for the hearing impaired to be able to experience it as much as anyone else does. The common template will fall into place only when Tamil cinema producers take this up with the OTT platforms. In 2013, I had told a movie theatre group that it is high time that we had subtitles for more audience to enjoy our films and we started that with Haridas.

That is when people from the Japanese embassy and Chinese embassy started flocking theatres to watch Tamil movies on Thursdays in Sathyam Cinemas. We also have Tamil communities in Sri Lanka, Malaysia and in the Gulf. In countries like Dubai or Saudi, it is mandatory to have Arabic subtitles but for a Telugu person to watch a Tamil film, he doesn’t need an Arabic subtitle.

So Sanjay Wadhwa insisted that his films releasing in the Gulf region will have English subtitles. This way, our content has been going global and we see a healthy future,” she says.