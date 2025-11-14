Lahari Music acquires rights for Prabhu Deva, ARR’s Moonwalk

CHENNAI: AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva are teaming up again after 29 years. Titled Moonwalk, Manoj NS is helming the film. Lahari Music is now the official music partner for the film.

Speaking about the collaboration, Manoharan Naidu, founder Lahari Music said, “This is our 50th year in the music industry and happy being onboard as the music partner of Moonwalk.

The songs are truly the heartbeat of the film and we are thrilled that this extraordinary soundtracks, crafted by AR Rahman, reaches every corner of the globe with the quality and scale it deserves.” Lahari had also earlier released albums such as Gentleman and Kadhalan (Telugu version Premikudu), marking third collaboration with AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva.

Storm - The Moonwalk’s Anthem, the first music video of the movie, featuring AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva, with rap by Arivu, is set for release on November 19.

The ensemble cast includes Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma and Sushmita, among others. Marking their first collaboration in Gentleman’s Chiku Bukku Rayile song in 1993, AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva have worked together in Kadhalan, Mr Romeo, Love Birds and Minsara Kanavu.

The film is produced by Manoj NS, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak. Anoop VS is handling the camera and Raymond Derrick Crasta is in charge of the cuts.

The film is briskly progressing the post-production stage.