Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar postponed after court stay

Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar has been delayed by a day after the Madras High Court issued a stay on its release. The order comes because producer KE Gnanavel Raja reportedly has unpaid debts to a business creditor. The film, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and originally set to release worldwide on December 12, cannot move forward until the dispute is resolved.

The official court order stated, ‘Until the entire debt is fully repaid, Vaa Vaathiyaar shall not be released in theatres, on OTT platforms, or through any other medium.’ This ruling has effectively cancelled the much-anticipated December 12 release.

Prathyangira Cinemas, which distributes Telugu and Tamil films in the US, confirmed the postponement in a post on X. The makers of Vaa Vaathiyaar will announce the new release date after sorting out their financial issues.