Kadha Solriya? A question between misunderstood soul

CHENNAI: K Subrahmanyam, who has been passionate about music since the age of three, has released his first Tamil music video, Kadha Solriya?. The single unfolds like a quiet confession suspended between two hearts afraid to speak.

The music video moves through soft, moody frames where shadows, warm light, and intimate close-ups shape the emotional architecture of the story.

Reflecting on the experience, the lead vocalist says, “I was always into English pop songs. I wanted to realign my goals, explore new genres and themes, and improve my skills. That’s when the idea of working on a Tamil song first came to me earlier this year.”

Usually, it is his mother who writes lyrics for his compositions. But as she was not well-versed in Tamil, songwriter Maguvi stepped in to craft the catchy lyrics for this project.

Smiti Desai, the female lead vocalist, joined only in the later stages. “I am from Gujarat and not fully proficient in Tamil, so I was a bit hesitant. But when I read the lyrics, I felt confident I could give my best. My biggest challenge was the segment with pure Tamil stanzas,” she shares.

Smiti, who began her music journey out of passion, has been singing professionally since 2020. Nothing in Kadha Solriya? is loud: not the sets, not the performances, not even the music. Instead, the video relies on subtle pauses: a half-smile, a held breath, a fleeting glance that reveals more than words ever could. The narrative captures the fragile tension of unspoken love, where every moment feels like a question hanging in the air.

What makes Kadha Solriya? linger is its honesty — a portrayal of two people navigating the delicate space between feeling and admitting, between longing and letting go. It is tender, immersive, and painfully real in its simplicity. Unlike his previous productions, Subrahmanyam wanted to bring a fresh flavour to his first Tamil music video.

“I am grateful to have critical listeners who point out areas for improvement. It was refreshing to know that even those who didn’t understand the lyrics could still connect with the music, because music is universal,” he says.

The musician notes that competition in the independent music scene is intensifying. “There is great scope for aspiring musicians as well. When it comes to AI in music, I think it reduces workload and encourages experimentation. But nothing can replace creativity, which ultimately shapes the final output,” he adds. Smiti agrees, believing that AI may fulfill needs but can never touch the soul.

Kadha Solriya?, released recently, is now available on YouTube and other music platforms.