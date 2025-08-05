'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna': Songs of former student Kishore Kumar echo in Indore college

INDORE: On the 96th birth anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, Indore's Christian College echoed with melodious songs of the versatile artist on Monday when the institute paid emotional tribute to its former student.

Former and present students of Christian College along with many of Kumar's fans gathered in large numbers in the 141-year-old institute to celebrate his birth anniversary in a grand musical manner.

On the occasion, a cake was cut in the alma mater of the singer-actor-musician in his memory.

When local singers enthralled the audience with Kumar's all-time hit songs like "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" and "Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana", the fans and students got immersed in memories of the late Bollywood icon.

On the occasion, interesting stories of Kumar were also recalled which are still narrated with relish in the college.

Kumar was born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh (then part of Central Province), and his real name was "Abhas Kumar Ganguly". He adopted a new name, Kishore Kumar, when he entered the film industry.

According to Christian College officials, Kumar studied in the institute from 1946 to 1948, and he lived in its hostel.

Administrative officer of Christian College, Dr Deepak Dubey, told PTI, "Kishore Kumar came to our college to study BA (Bachelor of Arts). He was very fond of singing even during his college days. But then he was so shy that instead of coming on stage during his performances, he used to hide behind the curtain and sing songs."

According to the officer, Kumar left his BA studies midway and headed to Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1948 to make a career in the film industry, where he eventually went on to become one of the greatest and most dynamic singers.

He owed a person who ran the canteen at Christian College five rupees and 12 annas (the currency prevalent at that time), shared Dubey.

Dubey said, "People in the college used to call this person from the canteen as Kaka. As long as Kishore Kumar studied in our college, Kaka would often ask him to return his five rupees and 12 annas."

The singer remembered Kaka's 'loan' even after he went to Mumbai in search of stardom. It is believed that the opening line of the famous song "Paanch Rupaiya Barah Aana" from the Hindi film "Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi" (1958), sung by Kumar and others, was inspired by this loan amount.

A tamarind tree near the premises of the old hostel of Christian College is also a witness to Kumar's legacy in this institution.

According to the college officials, as a student, Kumar was "notorious" among professors for skipping classes to form a circle with his friends and sing under the tree.

Kumar died on October 13, 1987, in Mumbai, but he had a deep attachment with his birthplace Khandwa throughout his life. Due to this, his last rites were performed in Khandwa.