Interim injunction on Kumki 2 as director yet to repay financier

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining the release of the film Kumki 2, directed and produced by Prabhu Solomon.

The original film Kumki, directed by Prabhu Solomon and starring actor Vikram Prabhu, was released in 2012. After 13 years, Kumki 2, produced and directed by Prabhu Solomon, was announced for release on November 14.

Meanwhile, film financier S Chandraprakash Jain filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the release of Kumki 2.

In his petition, he stated that Prabhu Solomon had borrowed Rs 1.5 crore in 2018 to produce Kumki 2, agreeing to repay the amount with interest before the film's release. However, without repaying the total amount of Rs 2.5 crore (including interest), Prabhu Solomon had announced that the film would be released on November 14.

After hearing the petition, Justice N Anand Venkatesh ordered an interim injunction restraining the release of Kumki 2.