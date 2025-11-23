Hridhu Haroon's FL in Texas Tiger out

CHENNAI: Known for his performance in All We Imagine As Light, Mura and the recently released Dude, Hridhu Haroon's next film is Texas Tiger.



The team released the first look of the film on Sunday. The poster hints that the actor plays the role of a controversial musician. Directed by Selvah Kumar Thirumaran, the film is bankrolled by the director himself, Balaji Kumar, Parthiban Kumar and Sujith. Samyuktha is playing the female lead.



Details about the film's progress are kept under wraps.