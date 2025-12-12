His performances have captivated generations: PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to superstar and iconic actor Rajinikanth on the occasion of his 75th birthday, saying his performances have captivated generations and earned widespread admiration.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and wrote, “Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks."

"This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life," he added.

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, popularly known as Rajinikanth, is one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. His trademark mannerisms, charismatic screen presence and unique dialogue delivery style brought him immense popularity. Beyond acting, Rajinikanth has also contributed as a screenwriter, producer and playback singer.

Originally from Karnataka, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation before entering the film industry. During this period, he actively participated in stage plays to nurture his interest in acting and refine his skills.

Rajinikanth was born on December 12, 1950, to Ramoji Rao Gaekwad, a police constable, and Ramabai, a homemaker. He married Latha Rangachari on February 26, 1981, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The couple has two daughters, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth made his acting debut with the Tamil film 'Apoorva Raagangal' in 1975, which went on to win three National Film Awards, including Best Tamil Feature Film. His second film, 'Katha Sangama' (1976), was an experimental project made in the new-wave style. From that point forward, Rajinikanth never looked back. Several of his early films, including 'Moondru Mudichu', 'Baalu Jenu', 'Mullum Malarum', 'Chilakamma Cheppindi', 'Garjanai', and 'Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri', continue to be remembered for his powerful performances.

By the late 1970s and early 1980s, Rajinikanth’s cigarette flips, punch dialogues and effortless charm transformed him into a cultural icon. Films such as 'Billa' (1980), 'Moondru Mugam' (1982) and 'Padikkadavan' (1985) cemented his position as one of India’s most bankable stars. His ability to elevate even simple scenes into unforgettable moments earned him the title “Superstar”, a tag that remains synonymous with him decades later.

The 1990s marked the peak of Rajinikanth’s cinematic influence with films like 'Annamalai' (1992), 'Baashha' (1995), 'Muthu' (1995) and 'Padayappa' (1999). His portrayal of Manikkam in 'Baashha' became an iconic part of Indian pop culture. 'Muthu' achieved unprecedented success in Japan, surpassing the popularity of several Western stars and expanding Rajinikanth’s international fan base.

After a brief phase of experimentation in the early 2000s with 'Baba', he returned strongly with 'Chandramukhi' (2005), which became a record-breaking blockbuster. This was followed by 'Sivaji' (2007), the sci-fi epic 'Enthiran' (2010), and its sequel '2.0' (2018), all of which set new standards for technical brilliance in Indian cinema. With each project, Rajinikanth proved that his star power could turn any release into a cinematic event celebrated by fans across the world.

From the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award to numerous state and national honours, Rajinikanth’s contributions have earned him unmatched recognition. But beyond awards, his true legacy lies in his humility, spirituality, and the unbreakable bond he shares with his fans. Rajinikanth stands as one of the most influential personalities in Asian entertainment -- a man whose superstardom is rooted in simplicity.