GK Vasan hails Rajini on IFFI award

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president GK Vasan on Sunday congratulated actor Rajinikanth for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

In a statement, Vasan said the honour comes at a significant moment as Rajinikanth completes 50 years in cinema.

This milestone reflects his extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to becoming India's universally celebrated "superstar." He said Rajinikanth's discipline, dedication and consistent commitment to his craft have earned him enduring love and respect from people across generations.

The former Union minister added that the actor's rise, from his early days to achieving iconic status, stands as an inspiring example for millions. He said the Tamil film fraternity, readers, publishers and fans worldwide admire Rajinikanth not only for his cinematic accomplishments but also for his simplicity and noble character.