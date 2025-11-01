EU Film Festival 2025 opens in Delhi with 28 European films; check schedule here

CHENNAI: The 30th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) opened to a full house in New Delhi on October 31, with the Dutch film Memory Lane (De Terugreis) setting the tone for the 10-day cinematic celebration. The film’s writer, Marijn de Wit, introduced the screening, which marked three decades of the EUFF’s contribution to cultural and artistic exchange between Europe and India.

The festival, running from October 31 to November 9, features 28 acclaimed European films in 29 languages, exploring themes of love, hope, identity, resilience, and familial ties. It offers audiences in Delhi a glimpse into Europe’s storytelling traditions and creative diversity.

Memory Lane, the Netherlands’ official submission for the 2024 Academy Awards, follows a man who reluctantly drives to Spain with his wife, who has dementia, to visit a dying friend. Along the journey, he rediscovers love and connection, themes that resonated strongly with the opening-night audience.

The festival was officially declared open by Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, alongside Marijn de Wit, Austrian filmmaker Sandeep Kumar (Happy), and representatives of EU member states.

Hervé Delphin said the 30th edition marked “a celebration of three decades of friendship, creativity, and cultural exchange.” He highlighted the inclusion of 13 films by women directors as part of the 2025 line-up. “Cinema remains one of the most powerful forms of connection, a conversation without the need for translation, and EUFF continues to embody that spirit by fostering collaboration and understanding between European and Indian storytellers," he added.0

Marijn de Wit said, “We are thrilled to have Memory Lane open the 30th European Union Film Festival. Memory Lane explores themes that are deeply universal — emotions that resonate no matter where you come from."

Organised by the European Union in collaboration with its member states and regional partners, the festival underscores the long-standing cultural relationship between Europe and India.

Screenings are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, with English subtitles available for all films. Following the Delhi leg, the festival will travel to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Among the curated films at EUFF 2025 are: Happy (Austria) directed by Sandeep Kumar, Julie Keeps Quiet (Belgium) directed by Leonardo van Dijl, Holy Cow (France) by Louise Courvoisier, Dying (Germany) directed by Matthias Glasner, Three Kilometres to the End of the World (Romania) directed by Emanuel Pârvu, and Family Therapy (Slovenia) directed by Sonja Prosenc.

(Check EUFF 2025 schedule here: https://euffindia.com/all-films/)