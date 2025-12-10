Director Rathna Kumar’s next titled 29

Director Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame is gearing up for his next film, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer. Titled 29, the film’s title teaser was unveiled on Wednesday.

Vidhu and Preethi Asrani are playing the lead roles, with Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar, among others, essaying key roles. Vidhu is known for his work in Suriya’s Retro.

29 is jointly produced by Kaarthikeyan S and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sean Roldan is composing the tunes. Madhesh Manickam is the director of photography, while RS Sathish Kumar oversees the cuts.