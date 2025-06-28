Deepika Nagpal says Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi were madly in love

MUMBAI: The sudden passing away of actress Shefali Jariwala at 42 has left the entire industry in shock.

Popular television actress Dipshikkha Nagppal, who worked with Shefali in the dance reality show " Nach Baliye", recalled some fond memories with the late actress.

She shared, "Yes, Shefali... I knew her. I can't say we were the best of friends, but we were together on Nach Baliye. After that, every Ganpati celebration, she would invite us — it was always so thoughtful of her. We also have a lot of common friends. I recently met her at several parties, and she was truly one of the most beautiful souls — warm, kind, and full of life."

Dipshikkha stated that Shefali and her husband, Parag Tyagi, were madly in love with each other.

Expressing her grief, she said, "It's extremely shocking. I got the news this morning, and I was just like... what? A heart attack? Why? What was troubling her? What happened? I have so many questions myself. I knew Parag and Shefali as a couple who always walked together in life. I know them both very well. They were an amazing couple — two beautiful human beings. Honestly, I don’t know what’s happening in the world… why we keep losing such pure souls. It’s deeply, deeply sad. All I can say is — may God bless her family, especially Parag. They were so madly in love. People always looked up to them as the ideal couple. I don’t know how he’s going to cope with this. May God give him all the strength he needs. And may Shefali’s soul rest in peace."

Many others from the fraternity, such as Mika Singh, Rashami Desai, and Divyanka Tripathi, also mourned the loss of the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant.

If the reports are to be believed, Shefali passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday night. Her husband reportedly rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.