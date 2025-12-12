CM Stalin greets Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin greeted veteran actor Rajinikanth, who turned 75 on Friday.

Lauding Rajini’s character, the Chief Minister said in a post on X, “Rajinikanth embodies the charisma that conquers age. When he stands on stage, his eloquence delights everyone.”





Stalin praised his open-hearted speeches and said, from six to sixty, he has captivated people for half a century. My friend Rajinikanth, heartfelt birthday wishes. May he continue to deliver many more victorious creations, and may his victory flag keep flying with the love and support of the people, the CM said.