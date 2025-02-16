I take inspiration from Joker in spreading happiness, says Sasi The Don

CHENNAI: It is lunchtime in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and reggae artiste Sasi The Don makes it a point to talk to us before he breaks for lunch. His latest music video, Santhosham (Happiness) has once again created waves across Asia. Several influencers, Tamils, Malays, Chinese, Thai all have been shaking a leg to this number that has clocked over hundred thousand views so far. “Santhosham, the very word brings a positive energy, doesn’t it? Also, when I say the word or someone tells me about how happy they are, it cheers me up. This is the reason, my latest number is titled as well as revolves around the theme,” he tells us.

Apart from the word, Sasi The Don also adds that spreading happiness is one of his personal traits. “I would say, Joker’s character in a way is my inspiration. He wants people to be happy through what he does. Similarly, I see music as a medium to keep people happy,” he remarks.

Despite the use of offensive terms in Asian music to reach the young audience and create a stir among them, Sasi strongly stays away from using obscenity in any form in his music or videos. “I see myself as a socially responsible person. Beyond music and entertainment, there is always a thought that keeps running in my mind that various people, across ages will watch my work. I do not want them to be influenced in the wrong way. I work closely with my lyricists, and my costume designers as to what the lines are, what they mean and what do people who feature in my video would wear. Even in Santhosham, my actors would look gorgeous and even stunning but not vulgar. I make it a point to deliver a work that caters to everyone.”

Tamil music has been synonymous with the Tamil film industry predominantly. However, Sasi The Don has a global approach. “Not necessarily all the time. I grew up listening to AR Rahman’s music and have also met him when he was in Kuala Lumpur. But the Tamil music scene lately has expanded beyond movies. The independent scene is thriving and has takers from the Tamil diaspora across the globe and even other language listeners,” states the reggae artiste.