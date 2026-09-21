ZEE5 announces Tamil suspense thriller series Octopus

CHENNAI: Tamil ZEE5 has announced Octopus, a seven-episode suspense thriller directed by Jeyachandra Hashmi. The series stars Ashwin, Archana, Vinoth Kishan, Sidhu Kumaresan and Kalaivani Bhaskar in pivotal roles.
The series follows a close-knit neighbourhood that comes together to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a young woman. As the search progresses, the residents encounter hidden secrets and unexpected truths.
Director Jeyachandra Hashmi said he began writing Octopus during the Covid-19 lockdown, drawing from the experience of living in closed and restricted neighbourhoods. He said the series explores the idea that what appears on the surface may not always reflect the reality underneath. “What we see is rarely what truly exists...this applies to everything around us: humans, relationships, society, and the deep layers within them,” he said.
Hashmi added that the woman's disappearance gradually leads the story into unexpected territory, much like the arms of an octopus.
Archana said the emotional aspects of the suspense story were what attracted her to the series. “My character is not just caught in the middle of a mystery; her journey becomes the thread that connects an entire neighbourhood,” she added.
Ashwin said the strong writing was what attracted him to the project, and "the way the story expands from the world of a couple into the larger dynamics of an entire neighbourhood."
Octopus is directed by Jeyachandra Hashmi and features Ashwin, Archana, Vinoth Kishan, Sidhu Kumaresan and Kalaivani Bhaskar in key roles. Produced by Adithya J Raju and Lisha P Chandran under the Cinemum banner, the seven-episode Tamil ZEE5 Original will stream on ZEE5.