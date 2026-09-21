ZEE5 announces Tamil suspense thriller series Octopus

Jeyachandra Hashmi on Octopus

Director Jeyachandra Hashmi said he began writing Octopus during the Covid-19 lockdown, drawing from the experience of living in closed and restricted neighbourhoods. He said the series explores the idea that what appears on the surface may not always reflect the reality underneath. “What we see is rarely what truly exists...this applies to everything around us: humans, relationships, society, and the deep layers within them,” he said.

Hashmi added that the woman's disappearance gradually leads the story into unexpected territory, much like the arms of an octopus.