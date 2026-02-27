Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film!

For the unaware, producer Kannan Ravi, who produced the Jiiva-starrer 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', is an Indian businessman based out of Dubai.

Sources close to the production house say that they have a number of films planned and that Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film is one among them.

'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', which released for Pongal this year after it became evident that Vijay's Janayagan's release was getting postponed, emerged a superhit. In fact, actor Jiiva, overwhelmed by the film's emphatic success, had penned a note of gratitude to audiences, in which he had said that "every message and every word of encouragement" that was sent to him by fans and audiences had touched him deeply.

The film, which released on January 15, took a strong opening at the box office, thanks to praise from the critics and a strong word of mouth publicity from the audiences.