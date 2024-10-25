"You can't have John Wick without Keanu Reeves", say directors Chad Stahelski, David Leitch

WASHINGTON: As the action thriller 'John Wick' celebrates its 10th anniversary, co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch reflect on the integral role Keanu Reeves has played in bringing the iconic character to life.

In an interview reported by People magazine, Stahelski emphasized, "You can't have John Wick without Keanu Reeves," underscoring the actor's profound connection to the role.

Reeves, now 60, has been pivotal in the evolution of the franchise, which has grown from its modest beginnings into a global phenomenon, comprising four films, the spinoff series 'The Continental', and upcoming projects like the 'Ballerina' series and an anime movie.

Stahelski articulated that the essence of John Wick is deeply intertwined with Reeves' own personality, "The stoicism that John Wick shows is really a big part of who Keanu is," as per People magazine.

Reflecting on their collaborative process, Stahelski noted, "Could you have done John Wick without Keanu? No, not the way you see it." He described Reeves' dedication, stating, "He is always there early. He is always the first one there and the last one to leave."

This commitment extends beyond mere presence; Reeves is curious about every aspect of production but remains respectful, "He just wants to know," Stahelski explained, as per People magazine. Reeves' passion for the project has been a driving force behind the franchise's success. Stahelski remarked, "That kind of involvement - that kind of love - you can't help but insert your own DNA."

He also highlighted the influence of anime and Asian cinema in shaping the 'John Wick' aesthetic, stating, "What you are seeing in John Wick is everything I love." Leitch, who co-directed the film but faced credit issues due to industry technicalities, echoed Stahelski's sentiments about Reeves.

"There really is no other person that could play John Wick," he asserted, noting the emotional depth Reeves brings to the role. Both directors expressed pride in their contributions to pop culture, with Stahelski reflecting on the milestone with gratitude, "It's pretty flattering. We get it. We can't believe we're still here." Leitch shared similar pride, stating, "I'm most proud of being part of creating a character that is so iconic in pop culture," as per People magazine.

As they reminisced about the film's creation, Stahelski recalled initial hesitations about a key plot point involving the death of John Wick's dog, a narrative choice that set the stage for the character's revenge-fueled journey.

"The Hollywood trope is don't kill the dog," he said, adding that this bold decision was fundamental to the story's emotional depth. "It was about killing an opportunity to grieve somebody you love," he explained, highlighting the layers of grief woven into the storyline.