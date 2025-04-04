Yogi Babu thanks makers of National Award winning film ‘Mandela’ as film completes five years

CHENNAI: Actor Yogi Babu, who turned a lead actor with director Madonne Ashwin’s entertaining social drama ‘Mandela’, has now expressed his gratitude to the entire team that made the film on a day it completed five years.

Taking to his X timeline, Yogi Babu posted pictures of himself with director Madonne Ashwin and their National Awards and wrote, “"Thank you producer #Ynot sasi sir. Thank you thambi @madonneashwin dir. Entire team. @vidhu_ayyanna @sheelaActress @iamkannaravi #nationalaward #mandela100days #mandelamovie"

He then issued a statement in which he thanked the entire team of the film. In his statement, which was titled, ‘On the fifth anniversary of Mandela…’, he said, “Today marks five years since the release of ‘Mandela’ — a film that made a significant impact on a national level. As an actor, this film was a major turning point in my career.”

Pointing out that ‘Mandela’ managed to deliver a powerful social commentary and present truth, wrapped in humour, Yogi Babu said the film “continues to live on joyfully in the hearts of the people.”

Expressing his gratitude for the film to the team, he said, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to my dear producer S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios and Balaji Mohan for making this possible.”

He also thanked the director of the film Madonne Ashwin, who he called a brother. “I sincerely wish you reach even greater heights with your writing and direction,” he told Madonne Ashwin.

The actor also gave a big shout-out to his beloved team. He thanked cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna for the film’s beautiful visuals, editor Philomin Raj and music director Bharath Sankar among others.

The actor also thanked his co-stars Sheela, Kanna Ravi, Sangili Murugan, and GM Sundar for their contributions to the film.

“Your outstanding contributions have kept this film alive and thriving,” he wrote.

The actor concluded the statement by saying, "I will always cherish being part of such a memorable and meaningful film that continues to resonate with audiences time and again.”

‘Mandela’, which came in for widespread critical acclaim, won two National Awards. The film was shortlisted as one of the 14 Indian films to be nominated for the Best Foreign Film at the 94th Academy Awards.