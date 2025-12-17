Yogi Babu came in instalments to the sets of 'Mark', says Kichcha Sudeep

CHENNAI: Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, who spoke highly of the entire unit of his upcoming film 'Mark', chose to pull actor Yogi Babu's legs by saying the comedian was so busy that he came in instalments to the sets of the film.

Participating in a media interaction organised by the team of director Vijay Kartikeyaa's 'Mark', Kichcha Sudeep was asked about the experience of working with a huge star cast.

Responding to the question, Kichcha Sudeep said, "'Mark' was an idea that the director and I came up with. All these people -- they made 'Mark'. That is my experience. Everybody worked very hard. Nobody took any rest."

However, in a lighter vein, he said, "The most busiest person on set was this person (pointing to comedian Yogi Babu). This man has one leg in one set, another leg in another set, his hands in a third set..."

As the audience broke into laughter, Kichcha Sudeep continued, "Yogi Babu sir comes in instalments. If you buy a vehicle, you only pay that money in instalments. Do you get the vehicle in instalments? This person comes in instalments. We would have shot all through the night and would be packing up for the day and leaving when we will be called back to the set by the director because Yogi has arrived. "If we leave him, he will again go."

When a reporter asked if everybody including him waited for Yogi Babu, Kichcha Sudeep replied, "Why did we wait? That is because this man has that kind of talent. He is an asset. I can proudly say my entire team has worked day and night. There was not a single miscommunication. Everybody woke up every morning with the same intention."

For the unaware, 'Mark', which features Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, also features Roshini Prakash, Deepshika, Naveen Chandra, Guru Somasundaram, Vikranth and Yogi Babu among others.

The film, which has been produced by Sathya Jyothi Films & Kichcha Creations, has cinematography by Shekar Chandra and music by Ajaneesh B Loknath. Production Design for the film is by Shivakumar J and editing by SR Ganesh Baabu. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, Supreme Sundar, Vikram Mor and Kevin Kumar while dances have been choreographed by Shobhi Paulraj.