XY, a sci-fi enters final phase of shooting

CHENNAI: Filmmaker-producer CV Kumar is all set to expand the Maayavan Cinematic Universe with his next film, XY. The film is now in the final phase of shooting. XY promises to redefine the science fiction genre in Indian cinema.

The cast ensemble includes Aniz Prabakar making his debut, Rathika Ravindhar, Varshini Venkat, Brana, Pragadeesh, Srithar and Rowdy Baby Varshu, among others.

Backed by Sambasivam of Sri Krish Pictures, in association with Sri International, XY has music by Srikant, who was a part of the Grammy-winning album Divine Tides.

Hariharan Anandarajah is handling the camera, while PK will take care of the cuts. Other details about the film’s release date, trailer and teaser and kept under wraps.