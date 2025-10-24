Writing for first time felt like opening emotional part of myself: Ravi

CHENNAI: Ravi Mohan made his debut as a lyricist with the music video Enn Vaanam Neeye. With a few days of release, the song crossed over 5.7 million views on YouTube.

A musical ode to mothers, the song celebrates the unspoken, tender, and powerful essence of a mother’s love. Keneeshaa has composed and lent her vocals for Enn Vaanam Neeye. The music video is produced by Ravi Mohan Studios. Talking about penning the lyrics, Ravi Mohan said, “Writing for the first time felt like opening a very emotional part of myself. Enn Vaanam Neeye is inspired by the everyday magic mothers create—those small, unnoticed moments that make life beautiful. I wanted to express that love and gratitude in the simplest, most honest words possible. This song is my heartfelt tribute to all mothers, especially mine.”

Keneeshaa noted, “This song came from a very pure place in my heart. While composing and singing, I kept thinking of my mother—and how mothers become the sky that shelters us, even when we don’t realise it. It’s not just a song; it’s an emotion we all carry.”