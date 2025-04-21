When was last time you bought yourself flowers?: Rashmika reminds fans about self-love

MUMBAI: In a world that is making lives busier, actor Rashmika Mandanna took some time to remind her fans of the importance of self-love.

On Sunday, Rashmika took to her Instagram account to share a thoughtful message for her fans, along with two adorable pictures showing her holding a rose.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption encouraging everyone to appreciate and be kind to themselves.

"When was the last time you got yourself flowers? Just a gentle reminder to appreciate and thank yourself often... because you deserve all the love and kindness in the world," she wrote.

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala produced the project, which also marked Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film was released in theaters on March 30 but did not perform well at the box office.

The actress was also seen in Chhaava, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal and became a massive hit.

The Laxman Utekar directorial, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also starred Akshaye Khanna in a major role.

Chhaava became Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.