When Suriya and co cleaned Manapad for locals

CHENNAI: The team of Kanguva is leaving no stone unturned and has been promoting the movie in almost every corner of India. While a lot has been spoken about this epic movie that stars Suriya and Bobby Deol in lead roles and helmed by Siva, the team was in Chennai today to promote Kanguva.

Speaking at the event, lyricist Viveka said that Suriya sets an example by doing responsible films that have brought about a few changes in the society. However, what he does off screen has been equally commendable. "Suriya remains true to his personality even off the camera. We were shooting in Manapad (Thoothukudi district) for a song. Post the completion of the shoot, Suriya picked up the microphone and instructed the team to clear the litter around the shooting spot. He told everyone that we should not make it inconvenient for the locals, who believe in us and have given their town for us to shoot the film," the lyricist revealed.

Suriya himself cleaned the surroundings along with the team. Viveka's speech received a thunderous applause from the spectators in the venue and praised the actor-producer's gesture. The team also observed one-minute silence and paid homage to editor Nishadh Yusuf and art director Milan, who passed away recently.

Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green , Kanguva will release across 11,500 screens worldwide on November 14. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music while Vetri Palanisamy is operating the camera.