When SRK called Salman Khan the ‘biggest star’, Aamir Khan the ‘best actor’ in old interview

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the megastar made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana, which turned out to be a box-office success.

Before entering films, he was an actor in the television space with popular shows like Fauji, where he played the role of Abhimanyu Rai, and Circus.

Bollywood superstar Hema Malini is often credited for seeing potential in Shah Rukh Khan during his television days and giving him one of his early film breaks in the movie Dil Aashna Hai, produced under her film banner.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has went onto deliver en number of superhits including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Chennai Express, and others, further cementing his position as one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema.

The actor was last seen in Dunki and is now gearing up for his upcoming film King, that also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.