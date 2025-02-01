What to expect from Ed Sheeran: + - = ÷ x tour in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ed Sheeran is all set to take Chennai by storm with his highly anticipated + - = ÷ x Tour on February 5 at YMCA Ground, Nandanam.

Produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, this musical spectacle promises an unforgettable night. Here’s everything you need to know before you head to the show:

A power-packed opening act by Jonita Gandhi

Kicking off the night in Chennai is Jonita Gandhi, one of India’s most versatile voices. She brings a dynamic stage presence and a voice that effortlessly blends Indian and Western influences.

Expect a powerful setlist featuring her chart-topping Bollywood songs and crowd-favourite originals, setting the perfect tone for the evening. With her soulful vocals and engaging performance, Jonita Gandhi is sure to energise the audience, before Ed takes over.

Ed’s signature loop station

One of the most awe-inspiring aspects of an Ed Sheeran concert is his mastery of the loop station. Unlike traditional performances with backing tracks or a full band, Ed creates every sound live, layering beats, harmonies and melodies in real-time.

Using his loop station, he records short segments—a rhythmic tap on his guitar, a vocal harmony, or a melodic riff, and builds them into a full, dynamic composition on the spot. Each performance is completely unique, as the loops are erased once the show ends. This means no two concerts are ever the same, making every city’s experience truly one-of-a-kind and giving fans an unforgettable, immersive musical journey crafted entirely in the moment.

A special throwback

If you thought Ed Sheeran was all about melodic ballads and acoustic love songs, think again! One of the biggest surprises of the + - = ÷ x Tour is Ed revisiting his rap roots with a high-energy performance of You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.

This track, originally from his early days, is a fan-favourite where Ed spits bars with precision, layering intricate wordplay over rhythmic guitar loops—all done live. He blends rap, beatboxing and folk-inspired melodies into one seamless performance.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, storytelling and pure magic as Ed Sheeran is ready to light up Chennai. Book your tickets on BookMyShow.