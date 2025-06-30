What penance have I done for such immense love: SJ Suryah thanks supporters

CHENNAI: A couple of days ago, the makers announced SJ Suryah's next directorial venture, Killer.

The actor-director is donning the filmmaker hat after a decade, with his last directorial being Isai in 2015.

The announcement received an overwhelming response from fans, as SJ Suryah is known for his iconic directorials, including Ajith Kumar’s Vaali and Vijay-starrer Kushi, among others.

On Monday, the actor-filmmaker penned an emotional note on social media, thanking the media and industry friends, and his “Anbum aaruyirumana fans and well-wishers” for their support for Killer.

“What penance have I done for such immense love,” he added.

He also revealed that updates will be announced soon.

SJ Suryah will be playing the lead role, and Preethi Asrani is expected to play the female lead.

Sree Gokulam Movies is backing the pan-Indian film. Billed to be a package of entertainment, romance, drama and action, the shooting of Killer will take place in various locations in India and Mexico.