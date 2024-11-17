What about the most unintellectual big budget films: Jyotika hits back at 'Kanguva' critics

CHENNAI: Stung by the criticisms against her husband Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva', actor Jyotika sought to highlight their ‘tame’ reactions on other big budget films, which she termed were among the ‘most unintellectual’ films she has seen.

Bankrolled by Studio Green, ‘Kanguva’ helmed by Siva was released on November 14. The film made with a large budget has since attracted a torrent of negative reviews from audience and critics.

Sharing a long note on her Instagram account, Jyotika began by stating that she was writing it as a cinema lover and not as actor Suriya's wife.

Referring to the negative reviews from the media and others, she asked if they had voiced the same criticism for other high-budget films. "I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big-budget films I have seen earlier with age-old stories, where women are stalked, double meaning dialogues are spoken, and have the most over-the-top action sequences."

Jyotika alleged that the negativity around ‘Kanguva’ had started to spread even before the first show began.

Even while acknowledging the flaws in the initial 30 minutes, she said that it was normal for experimental films to get a few things wrong and then voiced her concern about the positive things of ‘Kanguva’ not being highlighted.

"I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this makes me wonder whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all," she added.









The actor concluded the note by telling Team ‘Kanguva’ to ignore the negative comments and be proud of the film that was made to uplift cinema.

‘Kanguva’ also starred Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash playing key roles.

The film's cinematography was done by Vetri Palanisamy, while Nishad Yusuf handled editing, and Devi Sri Prasad composed music.