'We're right on track', Kantara: Ch 1 makers reply to delay buzz

CHENNAI: Over the past few days, rumours have been circulating on social media that Kantara: Chapter 1 might be postponed from its slated release date of October 2.

However, on Thursday, the makers confirmed that the Rishab Shetty starrer has been progressing as planned and will release on the scheduled date.

Sharing the announcement on X, they wrote, “We’re right on track, and everything is progressing as planned. #KantaraChapter1 will release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait. We kindly urge everyone to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified updates (sic)."

They also stated that the film is entering the final leg of its shooting.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the film is being helmed by Rishab Shetty himself. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

The team has curated an extensive war sequence for the prequel, which featured 3,000 people, making it one of the biggest scenes in the history of Indian cinema.

Actor-director Rishab Shetty underwent a three-month-long and extensive training where he mastered the art of horse riding, Kalaripayattu and sword fighting.

Kantara: Chapter 1 cast also includes Jayaram, Kishore, Jayasurya, and Jisshu Sengupta.