Watch | Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan teaser promises edge-of-the-seat thriller

CHENNAI: With just a month left for its release, the makers of Aaryan unveiled the film’s teaser on Tuesday. Starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead, the film is directed by Praveen K.

The 75-second teaser opens with a hunt for a serial killer, with Vishnu donning the khaki once again after Ratchasan. Without giving away much of the plot, the video promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a blend of emotions. It also offers glimpses of actors Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary from the film.

Bankrolled by the actor himself under his banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz, Aaryan will hit theatres on October 31. The film also features the cast of Selvaraghavan, Tarak Ponnappa, Abhishek Joseph George, and Mala Parvathi in pivotal roles.

Harish Kannan handles the cinematography, while San Lokesh takes care of editing. Ghibran has composed the music for the film. Aaryan will release simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal recently announced that a sequel to Gatta Kusthi (2022) is in the works. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film will see Aishwarya Lekshmi, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, and Karunaas reprising their roles. Jointly produced by Vels Film International Pvt Ltd and Vishnu Vishal Studioz, the sequel will focus on the marital life of Vishnu and Aishwarya’s characters after they have a child.

Vishnu Vishal is also awaiting the release of Irandu Vaanam, directed by Ram Kumar.