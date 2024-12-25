Watch: Suriya- Karthik Subbaraj's project titled Retro; title teaser wins hearts

CHENNAI: For the past few days, there has been much speculation around the title of Suriya's next, tentatively titled Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj. On Christmas day, the makers have officially unveiled the title as 'Retro' with a teaser.

Sharing it on their social media, the makers wrote, "THE ONE you’ve been waiting for. #RETRO A love story on adrenaline (sic)."









The 136-second teaser gives a glimpse into the world of Retro, with a balance of blood shed action with romance. The video begins with Suriya having a conversation with Pooja Hedge, and hints that Joju George plays the father of the lead actor.

The film also stars Jayaram and Karunakaran in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Stone Bench Films and Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment, Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music.

Shreyaas Krishna is handling the camera, while Shafique Mohamed Ali is taking care of the cuts of Retro. The film is slated for a release in summer 2025.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently shooting for his 45th film, helmed by RJ Balaji. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also has Trisha Krishnan, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, and Natty in pivotal roles.