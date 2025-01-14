Watch | Rajinikanth to return as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, promo video out

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return as Muthuvel Pandian in the much-awaited sequel to Nelson's Jailer.

A 4-minute quirky announcement promo for Jailer 2 was released on Pongal today. It features director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Goa, and goes on to offer a hint at the film's plotline.





Jailer 1 was released on August 10, 2023. Veteran actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan were part of the cast.

Jailer 2 is backed by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. No other details of the cast and the crew are out yet.