    A 4-minute quirky announcement promo for Jailer 2 was released on Pongal today. It features director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Goa.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Jan 2025 7:19 PM IST
    Watch | Rajinikanth to return as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, promo video out
    Superstar Rajinikanth (Youtube)

    CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return as Muthuvel Pandian in the much-awaited sequel to Nelson's Jailer.

    A 4-minute quirky announcement promo for Jailer 2 was released on Pongal today. It features director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Goa, and goes on to offer a hint at the film's plotline.


    Jailer 1 was released on August 10, 2023. Veteran actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan were part of the cast.

    Jailer 2 is backed by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. No other details of the cast and the crew are out yet.

    kollywoodRajini Kanthjailer tamil filmJailer 2Anirudh Ravichander
