Watch | Mohanlal’s ‘Thudarum’ to release in Tamil on May 9, trailer out now

CHENNAI: Actor Mohanlal’s film Thudarum, which released on April 25 in Malayalam, has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Now, the film is set to hit Tamil theaters, titled as 'Thodarum', on May 9.

Produced by Rejaputhra Visual Media, the Tamil trailer was unveiled by Mohanlal himself on Monday.









Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film has reportedly grossed over Rs 120 crore at the box office, according to Daily Thanthi.

The cast also features Shobana, Binu Pappu, and Prakash Varma in key roles.

The film has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. Written by K R Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum has editing by Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf.