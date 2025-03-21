Watch | L2: Empuraan frenzy: Fans climb railing to get tickets for Mohanlal film

CHENNAI: Standing in long queues for hours and fighting to secure first-day first-show (fdfs) tickets for their favourite stars film has been a common practice in Tamil Nadu. But as seen in a recent video, Malayalam cinema fans seem to be aping this trend.

The clip circulating on social media shows hordes of fans running towards the ticket counters, with some even jumping over the railing to purchase tickets for the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also has Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saniya Iyappan, Sshivida, Kishore and Indrajith Sukumaran, among others, in prominent roles.

Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas Pvt Ltd are jointly backing the project.

Deepak Dev is scoring the music and Sujith Vaassudev is the cinematographer. Editor Akhilesh Mohan is in charge of cuts. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy.