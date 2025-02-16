WATCH | Dhanush shoots for Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein in Delhi college, visuals get leaked

CHENNAI: Dhanush is on a roll with his lineup for 2025. With his directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam gearing up for release soon and Idly Kadai and Kubera expected to hit screens later this year, the actor-director has now begun shooting for his next Hindi film, Tere Ishk Mein. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is set to hit the screens on November 28.

Tere Ishk Mein, a spiritual sequel to the director's Raanjhanaa, released in 2013, is currently being filmed in Delhi. In a video that was leaked from the shooting spot, Dhanush, dressed in casual attire, is seen chasing a group of students on a college campus.





#TereIshkMein shooting started at Delhi yesterday 🎬✅#Dhanush look for the film👌❤️

The man in non-stop work back to back... without taking a break🫡pic.twitter.com/228LH0GnMH — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) February 16, 2025

It is also hinted that his character is contesting a college election, which is reminiscent of Raanjhanaa's storyline. While the portions set in JNU in Raanjhanaa were shot in the Indian Institute of Mass Communication campus, Tere Ishq Mein is currently being shot in Delhi's Sri Ram College of Commerce, reports said.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Anand L Rai had hinted at thematic similarities between Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa but said the new film will be unique. “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but is it Raanjhanaa 2? No, it is not. When I say the world of Raanjhanaa, I’m talking from the maker's perspective, that I’m spending on the emotions which were there in Raanjhanaa," Rai told PTI.

In the film, Dhanush will be portraying a character named Shankar, while actor Kriti Sanon will play Mukti.

Tere Ishq Mein marks Dhanush’s third collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. AR Rahman whose music for both the films was celebrated is the composer on this one as well.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, his third directorial venture, which is set to release on February 21.