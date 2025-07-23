Watch | Action-packed teaser of Suriya's 'Karuppu' out on actor 50th birthday

CHENNAI: Just moments ago, the teaser of Karuppu was released and instantly became the talk of the town. To mark actor Suriya's 50th birthday, the makers unveiled it on Wednesday (July 23) morning.

Sharing the teaser on their official social media handles, the team expressed their excitement in presenting it on this special occasion. The teaser has also been released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

The teaser opens with brief visuals of the deity Karupannasamy before shifting focus to the man of the moment, Suriya. Sporting a sharp and stylish look, he appears to be playing a lawyer. The 103-second video, peppered with stunning visuals and action-packed scenes, also shows him playing a villager.

While the teaser keeps the storyline under wraps, it offers a compelling glimpse into the world of Karuppu and sets the tone for what’s to come.

The makers had also unveiled two posters featuring Suriya on Tuesday, leading up to his birthday.

Touted to be a divine fantasy action film, Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji, who also plays a significant role. The film features Trisha as the female lead.

The cast also includes Indrans, Natty, Swasika, and Sshivada in key roles.

GK Vishnu handles the cinematography, while R Kalaivanan is in charge of editing.

Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film features music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.