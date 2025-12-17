Was undergoing chemo during 45 climax: Shiva Rajkumar

CHENNAI: Music composer Arjun Janys is making his directorial debut with Dr Shiva Rajkumar’s 45. The film also features Upendra and Raj B Shetty in key roles.

Talking about the film, Shiva Rajkumar said, “45 is my 129th film. The same kind of fear and devotion that I had while doing my first film, Anand, I had while doing this film as well. When Arjun Janya narrated this story to me, I was surprised. I wondered how he got such a thought. 45 can mean anything: a day, a second, a minute.”

He further added, “While doing the climax of the film, I was in chemo. Both mine and Upendra’s roles will be in our own styles. Once a director creates something, an artiste must do the role properly, whatever it may be — whether it is singing a duet song or cleaning a bathroom. Only then does it get value.”

Backed by producer Ramesh Reddy, under the banner Suraj Productions, 45 is originally made in Kannada and is being dubbed in other languages. Upendra shared, “It has been my fortune to be part of this film. Behind the screen, there are three heroes: Ramesh Reddy, Arjun Janya, and cinematographer Sathya Hegde.” Reflecting on legacy, he noted, “I am very close to Dr Shiva Rajkumar and his family. This is a good moment to remember Dr Rajkumar, who said, Abhimanigale Devaru (Fans are gods).”

The film is slated for a Kannada release on December 25, followed by its Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi releases on January 1.