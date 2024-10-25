Want to make good cinema accessible: Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI: In a film landscape dominated by major blockbusters, Manoj Bajpayee emphasizes his sole goal: to make "good cinema accessible" to everyone.

The actor’s recent projects, Despatch and The Fable, received positive acclaim at the MAMI Film Festival 2024, reinforcing his belief that such narratives can coexist with mainstream films.

"For me, this is cinema," he said, referring to independent films. "Cinema is an art form—it encompasses sound, VFX, and many elements that come together not just to entertain, but to explore diverse stories with mastery and artistry. If you aim to entertain, do it artistically," Bajpayee shared with PTI.

He added that it's vital not to be "too indulgent" when introducing audiences to different types of cinema.

"We need to make films accessible. That’s the essence of Joram, Despatch, and The Fable. I can’t predict if audiences will flock to theaters, but I hope they do. When you create films, you do so with the expectation that people will watch them. Accessibility is key to attracting a larger audience to quality cinema—that should be our goal," he stated.

Over his three-decade career, Bajpayee has cultivated a filmography rich in unconventional films like Gulmohar, Gali Guleiyan, Joram, Gangs of Wasseypur, Rajneeti, and Satya.

At the closing ceremony of the MAMI Film Festival, The Fable was awarded a Special Jury Prize.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the praise for both films (Despatch and The Fable). It’s a wonderful feeling to know that people appreciate your work, and I’m still processing all the excitement," the 55-year-old actor remarked.

Despite his accolades, Bajpayee downplays the idea of bravery in his career choices, describing it as a blend of thoughtful decisions and a touch of luck.

"I’ve always had clarity about how I wanted my career in films to unfold. Luck plays a role, and I’m grateful for the opportunities that fulfill my ambitions as an actor. It’s all about the choices you make; there are many films out there, and your task is to select the best ones," he explained.

“I pursue this because it’s my passion; I want to explore various roles and do so successfully. I’m curious about audience reactions, but I will continue to follow my guiding principles,” he added.

Despatch, directed by Kanu Behl of Titli fame, is an investigative thriller set in the realm of crime journalism, featuring Bajpayee as a journalist drawn into the dark world of crime and business.

In The Fable, he portrays Dev, who discovers mysteriously burnt trees on his expansive fruit orchard estate in the Indian Himalayas. As more fires erupt despite his efforts, he confronts the reality of himself and his family. This US-Indian co-production is directed by Raam Reddy, known for Thithi.

Bajpayee describes his character in Despatch as deeply connected to the tangible pursuits of career and success, while in The Fable, his character grapples with the burden of responsibility.

"They are polar opposites, and their journeys are entirely different," he noted.

When asked if Despatch is inspired by the life of slain journalist J. Dey, Bajpayee clarified that the character is a blend of experiences and insights from various industry journalists.

Additionally, fans of The Family Man can look forward to his much-anticipated return in the show's third season next year.

"I'm always excited to portray Srikant Tiwari, and that enthusiasm translates on screen. It's this passion that allows me to explore different facets of Srikant Tiwari. I can’t wait to return to The Family Man, which will be out next year.