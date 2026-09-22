Walking through Indian composer Yuvan’s musical rainbow

Yuvan began by telling the audience that this would not be like his usual concerts, where he would ask them to “jump with me”. Instead, he wanted everyone to unite through music and enjoy the experience together. The atmosphere reflected that intention. Unlike his regular shows, where audiences often whistle, dance and cheer, hardly anyone moved from their seats. All eyes remained fixed on the stage, with many humming along with the symphony and a few visibly moved to tears.

The concert unfolded in two halves, with a 20-minute break. The first featured Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Mounam Pesiyadhey, Deepavali, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Billa, Chennai 600028, Kadhal Konden and Kattradhu Thamizh. The track list drew from different phases of Yuvan’s filmography, but audiences reacted most strongly when they recognised familiar background scores. Billa and Kadhal Konden were among the major high points, while Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Chennai 600028 also drew loud cheers.

The second half opened with STR’s AAA and Vallavan, followed by Goa and Love Today. During Love Today, Yuvan sang ‘Ennai Vittu Nee Ponalum’. One of the newer selections of the evening, the song connected particularly well with younger listeners, with much of the audience singing along.