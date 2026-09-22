Walking through Indian composer Yuvan’s musical rainbow

CHENNAI: Cinema and music have been inseparable since the medium's early days. While songs became increasingly accessible through records, radio and cassettes, background scores largely remained tied to the films they accompanied. It was only with the arrival of personal computers and MP3s that audiences could easily access and share music beyond the theatre.
Ilaiyaraaja had already established film background music as an art form, with several of his scores staying with audiences for decades despite never being officially released. For a generation that grew up with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, however, BGMs took on a different kind of familiarity. His collaborations with filmmakers such as Selvaraghavan and Venkat Prabhu produced themes that became instantly recognisable, often with just a few opening notes.
Yuvan’s pulsating beats, soft melodies and melancholic themes became part of the soundtrack of a generation, with many of his BGMs staying with audiences long after the films themselves had faded from memory. That connection was at the heart of Walking Through The Rainbow - A Symphonic Experience, which brought some of Yuvan’s memorable film scores to life with the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra and Indian Choral Ensemble.
Yuvan began by telling the audience that this would not be like his usual concerts, where he would ask them to “jump with me”. Instead, he wanted everyone to unite through music and enjoy the experience together. The atmosphere reflected that intention. Unlike his regular shows, where audiences often whistle, dance and cheer, hardly anyone moved from their seats. All eyes remained fixed on the stage, with many humming along with the symphony and a few visibly moved to tears.
The concert unfolded in two halves, with a 20-minute break. The first featured Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Mounam Pesiyadhey, Deepavali, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Billa, Chennai 600028, Kadhal Konden and Kattradhu Thamizh. The track list drew from different phases of Yuvan’s filmography, but audiences reacted most strongly when they recognised familiar background scores. Billa and Kadhal Konden were among the major high points, while Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Chennai 600028 also drew loud cheers.
The second half opened with STR’s AAA and Vallavan, followed by Goa and Love Today. During Love Today, Yuvan sang ‘Ennai Vittu Nee Ponalum’. One of the newer selections of the evening, the song connected particularly well with younger listeners, with much of the audience singing along.
An unreleased composition from Raja’s Playlist, which Yuvan performed live for the first time, followed. The concert then moved through Avan Ivan and Nenjam Marappathillai before building towards its finale.
“Only Yuvan can dream up a concert like this and pull it off with such authority. He seemed to have a clear vision behind the whole experience, and the symphony orchestra played a huge part in bringing it to life. Credit to his technical team for delivering the best sound experience,” said audience member Aravind.
“Having grown up with his music, especially the background scores of Kadhal Konden, Pudhupettai and Kattradhu Thamizh, which have found their way into every phase of life, hearing those BGMs presented this way elevated the experience. Yuvan evoked so many emotions through the concert. It was nostalgic and overwhelming. True to the name of the concert, Yuvan held our hands and walked us through the rainbow,” he added.
Yuvan had saved some of the biggest moments for the closing stretch. The opening notes of the Pudhupettai BGM were met with a loud cheer, followed by Mankatha, which took the energy even higher.
For the final act, Yuvan sat at the grand piano for 7G Rainbow Colony. ‘Walking Through the Rainbow’, the title of the concert, is itself a track from the film, making it a fitting choice for the culmination of the evening. But Yuvan chose to end on a happier note. He announced that Mankatha would be played once again, bringing the energy roaring back and finishing the evening on a high.
“Walking Through the Rainbow is not a usual concert. It is a vision born from imagination, passion and a deep love for music. Conceiving it as a fan was special, but directing it and watching it come alive on stage was truly unforgettable. Every moment has been crafted with love and purpose, driven by an immense love for Yuvan sir and the music that has touched so many lives,” said Karthik Srinivas, director of the show Walking Through the Rainbow.
Mahaveer, production director of the show, said, “Today, the way audiences experience music has evolved, and we wanted to bring the focus back to its roots: the emotion, musicianship and experience of listening to music come alive. For us, this show is just the beginning. This is the first step towards taking the experience to a much larger scale and reaching many more people.”