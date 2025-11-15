Waiting for right story, time to step into direction: Editor Ruben

CHENNAI: Known for his instinctive cuts and rhythmic storytelling, editor Ruben was at a film festival in Mumbai, where he delved deep into his journey from a direction-aspiring student to one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after editors.

“Honestly, it was an accident,” Ruben began, reflecting on his early days. “I wasn’t exactly a bright student. I was lazy, and I used to rely on what my friends told me the night before exams,” he said. “But I was a good listener, and somehow that worked out for me.”

Coming from a musical lineage: his father was a saxophone player, Ruben always had rhythm in his blood. While his college dreams initially revolved around becoming a director, destiny had other plans. “During my second year, I got an internship under Gautham Vasudev Menon for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu,” he recalled. “That’s when I started interacting with a lot of people in the industry, and I happened to mention that I was interested in editing. That small conversation eventually led me to work under editor Antony, who became my mentor.”

Ruben also credits filmmaker Shankar’s words as a turning point in shaping his perspective. “I once read that Shankar sir said, to become a great filmmaker, one must spend more time in the editing room. That’s where you truly understand the essence of storytelling,” Ruben shared. “So, I told myself I’d edit ten films, gain that knowledge, and then move into direction.”

However, after a few hits, he realised his deep love for the art of editing. “And now, here I am working on my 85th film. But yes, the dream to direct is still alive. I’m just waiting for the right story and time.”

As the discussion moved toward AI in editing and the evolving landscape of post-production, Ruben encouraged seeing technology as a collaborator, not a competitor. “AI can assist but storytelling is human.”