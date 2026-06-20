Vvan team plans additional shoot to bolster climax

According to sources close to the production, the decision was taken after the team reviewed the film’s final cut and felt that a few sequences could be mounted on a bigger scale to deliver a stronger theatrical payoff. “The team simply felt there was scope to make a few scenes bigger and more dramatic. When you’re building a world as unique as Vvan, every detail matters,” a source said.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film blends mythology, mystery and forest folklore.