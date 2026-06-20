Vvan team plans additional shoot to bolster climax

VVAN: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to undergo an additional 10 day shoot aimed at enhancing key portions of the film, particularly its climax.
According to sources close to the production, the decision was taken after the team reviewed the film’s final cut and felt that a few sequences could be mounted on a bigger scale to deliver a stronger theatrical payoff. “The team simply felt there was scope to make a few scenes bigger and more dramatic. When you’re building a world as unique as Vvan, every detail matters,” a source said.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film blends mythology, mystery and forest folklore.
Sources say the additional schedule is expected to elevate the emotional and visual impact of the film’s final act.
“The makers are extremely happy with the film. These additions will give audiences an even richer payoff in the climax,” the source added.
Backed by grand production values, Vvan: Force of the Forest is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 28.