Cinema

‘Viswanathan & Sons’ grosses over Rs 2 crore in online bookings in 24 hours

Directed by Venky Atluri and the film is jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. The film has opened to packed theatres, with fans turning up in large numbers for the early shows.
‘Viswanathan & Sons’ movie still
‘Viswanathan & Sons’ movie still
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CHENNAI: Suriya-starrer Viswanathan & Sons, which hit theatres on Friday amid high expectations, has recorded a strong response in advance ticket sales, with online bookings alone crossing an estimated Rs 2.5 crore in the last 24 hours, said a Maalaimalar report.

‘Viswanathan & Sons’ movie still
Vishwanath & Sons review: A feel-good entertainer about an unusual romance that blends humour, emotion and family values

Directed by Venky Atluri and the film is jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. The film has opened to packed theatres, with fans turning up in large numbers for the early shows.

1.72 lakh tickets sold in 24 hours

Around 1,72,230 tickets (172.23K) for Viswanathan & Sons were booked online in the past 24 hours. With the average ticket price estimated at Rs 150, the online bookings have generated approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

Positive reviews from the morning shows and the upcoming weekend have further boosted interest in the film. Tickets for several subsequent shows are reportedly selling quickly, raising expectations that the film's box office collection could increase significantly over the coming days.

Suriya
Mamitha Baiju
Radikaa Sarathkumar
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