‘Viswanathan & Sons’ grosses over Rs 2 crore in online bookings in 24 hours

Around 1,72,230 tickets (172.23K) for Viswanathan & Sons were booked online in the past 24 hours. With the average ticket price estimated at Rs 150, the online bookings have generated approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

Positive reviews from the morning shows and the upcoming weekend have further boosted interest in the film. Tickets for several subsequent shows are reportedly selling quickly, raising expectations that the film's box office collection could increase significantly over the coming days.