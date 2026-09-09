Vishnu Vishal opens up about eight-year mental health journey, says next big success won’t fix everything

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal has opened up about his eight-year-long battle with anxiety and depression, reflecting on the pressures of cinema, professional uncertainty and his tendency to believe that the next big success would make everything better.
In a lengthy note shared on X, Vishnu said he first experienced signs of depression and anxiety in 2018, after his personal life took a setback following the success of Ratsasan. He said that while he initially believed focusing more on his career would help, the uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic further intensified his anxiety.
The actor also spoke about facing what he described as “false promises” from producers and directors, saying that he sometimes extended his dates for projects and spent months without work while honouring his commitments, without receiving payment for his originally committed dates. Balancing these professional challenges with the finances of his production house added to his stress, he said.
Vishnu revealed that he has attended multiple counselling sessions over the years and has been regular with therapy and also said he has taken medication for anxiety and depression on a few occasions under professional guidance.
Reflecting on his career, which began with cricket at the age of 13, Vishnu said he had always wanted to be successful and have his work noticed and appreciated. However, he acknowledged that while chasing the “BIG PICTURE”, he had missed several small moments in life.
“The next big success is not going to fix anything forever,” he wrote.
Vishnu, who recently saw the success of Gatta Kusthi 2, said that despite achieving milestones, he realised that “nothing has changed” internally. He also spoke about the pressures of arranging funds, working within budgets, selling films and managing his production responsibilities.
The actor, who is married and has two children, said that he sometimes still wonders whether he should leave cinema and lead a simpler life. However, he concluded that the answer is not necessarily to quit, but to stop postponing life until everything becomes perfect.
Urging people not to sacrifice everyday happiness for an imagined future, Vishnu encouraged readers to spend time with their families, take care of their health, travel, celebrate small victories and cherish ordinary days.
Addressing those struggling with anxiety or depression, he added that it is okay not to have everything figured out and encouraged people to seek help, talk to someone or consider therapy.
“Never give up. And don’t forget to LIVE,” he concluded.