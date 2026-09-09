Vishnu Vishal opens up about eight-year mental health journey, says next big success won’t fix everything

In a lengthy note shared on X, Vishnu said he first experienced signs of depression and anxiety in 2018, after his personal life took a setback following the success of Ratsasan. He said that while he initially believed focusing more on his career would help, the uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic further intensified his anxiety.

The actor also spoke about facing what he described as “false promises” from producers and directors, saying that he sometimes extended his dates for projects and spent months without work while honouring his commitments, without receiving payment for his originally committed dates. Balancing these professional challenges with the finances of his production house added to his stress, he said.

Vishnu revealed that he has attended multiple counselling sessions over the years and has been regular with therapy and also said he has taken medication for anxiety and depression on a few occasions under professional guidance.