Vishal’s Magudam shooting nears completion; to hit the screens early 2026

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal is making his directorial debut with Magudam, in which he will play the lead as well. The film has entered the final stage of filming, with only nine days of shooting remaining. It is also expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2026.

Billed to be a period drama, Magudam will feature Dushara Vijayan as the leading lady. Magudam was launched in the mid of July and went on the floors in Chennai in the first week of August. In mid-November, the team completed the crucial climax sequence.

Produced by RB Choudary, under the banner Super Good Films, the star cast includes Anjali and Yogi Babu. Magudam will feature music by GV Prakash Kumar. Richard M Nathan is handling the camera, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts.

Initially, Ravi Arasu was roped in to helm the project. However, due to creative differences, Vishal took charge as the director.