Vishal's Magudam enters third schedule in Ooty

CHENNAI: Vishal has joined hands with director Ravi Arasu of Eetti fame for his 35th film, Magudam. On Monday, the director updated that the team will start filming the third schedule in Ooty. A few days ago, the makers of the film released the first-look poster.

Touted to be a period film, the poster featured the actor in three different looks. Produced by RB Choudary, under the banner Super Good Films, Dushara Vijayan is playing the female lead. Magudam was launched in the mid of July and went on the floors in Chennai in the first week of August.

The star cast includes Anjali and Yogi Babu. Billed to be a blend of action, drama, and emotions, Magudam will feature music by GV Prakash Kumar. Richard M Nathan is handling the camera, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, last seen in Madha Gaja Raja, Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline, in which he will don the director’s hat as well.