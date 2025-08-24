Vishal's 35th film titled Magudam

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal is joining hands with filmmaker Ravi Arasu of Eetti fame for his 35th film. On Sunday, the team revealed that the film is officially titled as Magudam. A title teaser was also unveiled.

The 86-second video hints that the story might revolve around a gangster, set in a harbour backdrop. Produced by RB Choudary, under the banner Super Good Films, Dushara Vijayan is playing the female lead. Magudam was launched in the mid of July and went on the floors in Chennai in the first week of August. Currently, second schedule is underway.

The star cast includes Anjali and Yogi Babu. Billed to be a blend of action, drama, and emotions, Magudam will feature music by GV Prakash Kumar. Richard M Nathan is handling the camera, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts.

Details regarding the other cast members will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.