Vishal thanks Telugu star Rajendra Prasad for his apology for comment on MGR

In a video clip which he posted on his social media timelines, Vishal said, "Greetings Rajender Prasad Sir, On behalf of the South Indian Artistes Association and the fans of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, we would like to thank you. We put out a video based on what you had spoken.

It was because all of us were hurt. Everybody expressed how hurt they were and based on it, we placed a request to you. To err is human but on realising your mistake, you apologised. I thank you sir. It was very, very nice and sweet of you to understand and seek an apology. If somebody were to speak about you like that in future, we would definitely condemn it."