Vishal laughs off speculations on playing villain opposite to Sivakarthikeyan

CHENNAI: In the last couple of days, several YouTubers and netizens have been speculating about actor-producer Vishal being roped in to play the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film that will be helmed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Productions. DT Next got in touch with Vishal to fact check if there is any truth to the news.

The rumours haven't certainly gone well with the actor. He denied and lashed out saying, "Villain? Certainly not. I am focused on my lineup and those are big. Also, I am aware where this rumour mill originated from. I guess, it is their wish to see me as a villain after I have put in 20 years of hard work. I am not ready for it right now. It is better if they chill."

Vishal is currently working on his directorial debut Thupparivalan 2, which is in its pre-production stage.