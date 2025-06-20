Vikram Prabhu’s Love Marriage trailer is a fun-filled quirky family drama

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush on Thursday released the trailer of Vikram Prabhu upcoming Tamil film Love Marriage. The trailer starts with a groom visiting a potential bride’s place. As he finally gets a bride and gets engaged, something seems to have gone wrong.

The trailer promises a fun-filled family drama about men facing struggles during late marriages. Actor Sushmitha Bhat plays the female lead, along with Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, Gajaraj, and Kodangi Vadivelu in prominent roles. Veteran actor Sathyaraj has a special cameo in the film.

Director Shanmuga Priyan will be making his directorial debut with Love Marriage. The music is composed by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Madhan Christopher and Bharath Vikraman overseeing editing works. Love Marriage will hit theatres on June 27.