Vikram does a Jekyll and Hyde in Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2’s teaser

CHENNAI: Helmed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is headlined by Chiyaan Vikram. On Monday, the makers released the teaser of the film.

The 107-second video starts with the softer side of Kaali’s (Vikram) life with his wife and daughter. It then passes on to the vengeance part, filled with blood, that takes place in one night. The film also features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is the sequel and the makers are planning to release the prequel after the release of the Part 2.

Previously, the makers released a glimpse video in which Vikram was seen fighting local thugs and chasing them into Tiruttani police station. The story is set in the backdrop of the town. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 looks like a proper commercial entertainer high on action, along the lines of Vikram’s blockbusters Dhool and Saamy.

Produced by Riya Shibu, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music. Theni Eswar is the cinematographer, while Prasanna GK is taking care of the cuts.

The film is all set to hit the screens in January.

Last seen in Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith, Vikram has Dhruva Natchathiram in his pipeline.